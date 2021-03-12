It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jerry Miller Aldridge, 82. Jerry passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with bone cancer.



Jerry was born on October 17, 1938, in Pierce County, Georgia. After graduating from Blackshear High School in 1956, he graduated from Young Harris College with an associate’s degree, Jerry went on to graduate from Georgia Southern University with a degree in History and a Masters in Administration. It was Georgia Southern that Jerry answered a call into education.

Jerry was the son of the late Horace and Lillian Aldridge of Blackshear, Georgia, and the brother to Ray (Joy) Aldridge, Sue (Dudley) Thornton, Betty (Donald) Dixon, and Johnny (Glenda) Aldridge.

Jerry was the beloved husband and best friend of Mary Lee Costley Aldridge for 64 years; loving father of Cindy (Mark) Norton of Conyers, Keith (Donna) Aldridge of Gainesville, Georgia, and Austin (Kim) Aldridge of Covington; proud grandfather to Josh (Melissa) Norton-Shendell, Ryan and Julie Aldridge, Tristan and Karissa Aldridge; and great-grandfather to Oliver Norton-Shendell.

Jerry will be fondly remembered by many as an educator, administrator and a principal who served for 32 years, 29 of them here in Newton County.

Others may remember him through his many civic and community activities as a Kiwanian, Lion, member of Julia A. Porter United Methodist Church, Boy Scout Master with Troop 222, volunteer at Piedmont Newton Hospital, and whatever else his wife Lee got him involved in by default.

Jerry served as President of the Covington Kiwanis Club, Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Kiwanis Club, President of the Covington Lions Club, President of the Newton County Retired Educators, the recipient of the Newton County Arnold Award, Boy Scouts of America’s Silver Beaver Award, Newton County School System Hall of Fame Award and so many other numerous awards, one would find it impossible to compile the list.

Jerry loved this community. He loved helping others. He was passionate about helping the younger generation find their potential and mentor them to become the best version of themselves. Jerry loved teaching Sunday School at church. He loved serving the Lord. To put it simply, Jerry Aldridge loved.

A funeral service will be held at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Covington on March 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. Public viewing will be held prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be live streamed as well for public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Julia A. Porter United Methodist Church to continue ministry that glorifies the Kingdom of God.