Jerald Crisp

Jerald Douglas Crisp (Doug), passed away peacefully at home September 29, 2023, at the age of 75 in Cherokee, North Carolina. He was born on October 14, 1947, in Sylva, North Carolina. Doug was predeceased by his parents, Wayne Patton and Daisy Christene Crisp and his sister, Virginia Lorene Crisp Martin. Doug was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Watson Crisp, and their daughters, Vicki Crisp Bradam, husband Dan Bradam and Christianne Aaron Evans, husband Keith Evans. Doug leaves behind his grandchildren who brought immense joy to his life. Morgan and Danielle Flynn, Joshua Sullens, Christopher Ezell, Katelynn and Neil Smith, Dakota wife Angelica, Zachary and Levi Evans, Great Grandchildren Maverick, Ryleigh and Paisley. He was a loving brother to Ray W. Crisp and a cherished uncle to multiple nieces and nephews. Doug was a true renaissance man with a wide range of interests and hobbies. He loved all things Western and was a true cowboy at heart born 100 years too late! He was a team roper, mule skinner, loved going on wagon trains, rode the Grand Canyon, an avid reader especially his Louis L’Amour collection. Doug worked for Capes Properties and was a talented jack of all trades. Doug also built the home in Whitter that he retired to. Friends and family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life honoring Doug, which will be October 21st, 2023 at the Newborn Schoolhouse, 4326 Highway 142 in Newborn, Georgia. Visitation begins at 2PM, Services at 3PM with Pastor Craig Cribb, Euology by Steve Hathorn, A Celebration Gathering will be held after at 4PM in the School Dining Room. Flowers can only be delivered Saturday morning, October 21st or in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the American Cancer Society in Atlanta. Doug will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his loved ones.