A Celebration of Life for Mr. JC Mitchell, whose sunset was February 25, 2022, was held Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30014. Rev. Lewis E. Logan II, pastor, was the eulogist.



JC Mitchell was born on November 16, 1938, to the late Henry and Johnnie Mae Mitchell. He joined St. Paul AME Church at an early age. He graduated from R.L. Cousins High School, the class of 1958.

JC joined Holy Matrimony to Louise Manuel in 1987. He retired from ABF Fright Line.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two siblings, Ida Lou and Will Mitchell.

He leaves to cherish his memories; wife of 34 years, Louise Mitchell; sons, Mr. Timothy (the late Tillie) Mitchell, Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Lamar (Anika) Shepherd; daughters, Ms. Stephanie Mitchell Giles and Mr. and Mrs. Michael (Deborah) Banks; three sisters, Ms. Annie K. Petty, Mr. & Mrs. Randy (Annie Louise) Nolley and Mr. & Mrs. Terry (Vevelyn) Stokes, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Interment was in Lawnwood Memorial Park.

With sincere appreciation. During a time like this we realize how much our family and friends mean to us… Your kind expression of sympathy will always be remembered. — The Family.