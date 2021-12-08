Janice McMillian, of Covington, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the age of 84. Mrs. McMillian retired from Robertson Optical in Loganville. She was a resident of Covington for 38 years. Mrs. McMillian was very generous and loving towards her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee McMillian, Jr.; son, Darrell Conley; mother and stepfather, Lucille and James Driver; and brother, Bob Banks.



Mrs. McMillian is survived by her daughters, Darlene Beddington (Mike), Renee Smith; son, Wyman Wilkey; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Diane Beretta; and brother, Carey Driver (Marty).

A Funeral Service for Mrs. McMillian was held Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Mr. Carey Driver officiating and entombment following in Memory Chapel Mausoleum in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

