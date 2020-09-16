Mr. James S. “Jim” Ramsey, Jr., age 78, of Covington passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

He was born in Covington on Sept. 26, 1941, to James S. and Mary Parker Ramsey who have preceded him in death. Mr. Ramsey was a graduate of Newton County High School. He received his business degree for Emory University and also attended Oxford College. Mr. Ramsey started his career in the grocery business in the 1950s working for Kroger on the square in Covington. He went on to manage a number of Kroger stores throughout Atlanta including Emory Village Kroger, and was the youngest manager of a Kroger store at the Greenbriar Kroger. Mr. Ramsey later owned and operated Ramsey’s Grocery Store from 1970 to 1993 in Cliftondale. He returned to Kroger and following his retirement opened Ramsey’s Produce just off the square in Covington. Mr. Ramsey enjoyed playing golf and was an avid reader.

He was Methodist by faith and attended Julia A. Porter United Methodist Church.

Along with his parents, Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by his aunt Helen Mann.

He is survived by his wife Laurie Ramsey, his children John Ramsey and his wife Elena of Newnan, Tony Ramsey and his wife Kimberly of Covington, and Parker Ramsey of Panama City, Florida; his grandchildren Julianne, Taylor, Rachel, Jonathan and James and his great grandchild Lyla, and several step children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren along with numerous other family members and close friends also survive him.

There will be a gathering of friends from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private. Those desiring may make donations to Julia A. Porter, United Methodist Church P.O. Box 700, Porterdale, GA 30070 or to Salem Camp Ground P.O. Box 243, Conyers, GA 30012. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.