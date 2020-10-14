James “Jay” Higgins, Jr., of Oxford, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the age of 92. Mr. Higgins was retired from Nabisco after a remarkable 38-year career as a national salesman, and he was a longtime and vital member of First Baptist Church, in Covington, serving as a deacon for 30 plus years. He was civic-minded and carved out time to give back to his tight-knit community through acts of service; he was a past member of the Oxford City Council and past president of the Lions Club, where he cultivated the idea of the pancake dinner which has served countless pancakes since its inception. As a parent, Mr. Higgins fostered strong father-son bonds with Lane, Randy, and David with his intentional presence in their daily lives including after-school and sports activities: he was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 211, a member of the Newton County Touchdown Club, and a baseball coach for the Oxford Recreational League. The weight of Mr. Higgins absence will be deeply felt by those he loved and cherished but the memories he made will carry on in their hearts forever. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty Echols Higgins; sons, G. Lane Higgins, J. Randy Higgins; parents, James Lloyd, Sr., and Julia (Spradlin) Higgins; and sisters, Myrtle Higgins, Ella Carden, Ellen Stone.



Those who will remember the well-lived life of Mr. Higgins are his son and daughters-in-law, David L. and Sharon Higgins, Terri Higgins, Phyllis Higgins; grandchildren, Amy, Nathan, Blaire, Stephen, Nicki, Paige, Delaine; great-grandchildren, Colton, Ricky, Makenzy; as well as nieces and nephews, Carol Hoard, Buddy Stone, Scott Carden, Charles Carden.

A funeral service to honor Mr. Higgins will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 2:00 P.M., at the First Baptist Church, 1139 Usher Street NE, in Covington, with Rev. Tim Barnes and Rev. Charles Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Oxford Historical Cemetery, Highway 81, in Oxford. Friends are invited to visit with his family at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 6-8 p.m. Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1139 Usher Street NE, Covington, GA 30014, with donations to be directed to the ministry in greatest need.

