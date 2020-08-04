Mr. James E. Pinson, age 93 of Covington, Ga., died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Mr. Pinson was born, May 22, 1927, in Gilmer County to the late George Lather and Roxie Troglin Pinson. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army in Germany and Korea, retired from the Georgia Forestry Commission, where he worked Forest Ranger and a member of the High Point Baptist Church in Covington. His favorite past time was restoring vintage tractors.

His parents, siblings, Herman, George Franklin and Frankie Delano Pinson, and Louise Cain preceded him in death.

Survivors include; wife: Helen Reece Pinson, sons and daughters in-law; Dr. Michael Edward and Wendy Pinson, Dothan, Ala., daughter, Andrea Lynn and Dennis Trice, Greenville, SC, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Katie McNeil, Kendall Sears, Calli Trice, James Michael Pinson, Jr., Samuel and Matthew McNeil. Sisters and brothers-in-law: Barbara and Foster McArthur, Ellijay, Mary Alice and Bency Turner, Blue Ridge, brother and sister-in-law; Kent and Sandra Reece, Ellijay.

A private graveside service will be held in Yukon cemetery.

A public memorial service will be held later due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yukon Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 466 Ellijay, GA. 30540, or the High Point Baptist Church, 12025 Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014, in memory of Mr. Pinson.

Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.