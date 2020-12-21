Jacqueline H. Bergeron Walden

Jacqueline (Jackie) Walden died on December 7, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jerome (Jerry) Walden. Jackie was born on February 25, 1936 to the late Yvette & Kenneth Bergeron. She grew up in Washington D.C. and went to college at Catholic University where she met the charming, young Jerry. They married in 1958 and began a lifetime together of raising a family and loving each other.

Jackie lived a life of putting others needs before her own. Raising five children — while crisscrossing the country from east to west and back again — kept her busy as the best Mom a child could ever ask for. After moving to Stone Mountain in 1970, she parlayed her love for children into a career of working with children in special needs classrooms and preschool. That same love has more recently been lavished on her darling grandchildren and great grandchildren who lovingly call her “Meme.”

Jackie’s kind and generous heart were born of a loving home and nurtured by her Roman Catholic faith. She was a founding member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain where she served in many roles, especially if it involved feeding someone. Her faith informed her belief that all human life is sacred and her life bore out that belief in the work that she did and support that she gave to pro-life causes.

Jackie is survived by her sister Georgette Connelly of Charleston, WV; children Tim Walden (Monica) of Conyers, Dan Walden (Perri) of Covington, Anne Rountree (Bruce) of Lawrenceville, Alice Walden of Conyers, Matt Walden (Angela) of Dacula; grandchildren Jasmine Owens (John), Maggie Walden, Aubrey Evans (Shaun), Jodi Atkins (Jonny), Haley Brown (Jordan), Gabriel Rountree, Rachel Rountree, Grace Rountree, Ransom Walden, Steven Walden, Jon Cone, Gretchen Hall, Brittani Cone; and many great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

A graveside service will be held with immediate family at Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Mom’s memory to a food bank in your community or to the Arts Association in Newton County (newtoncountyarts.org).