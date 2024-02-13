Mr. Hulon Adams, age 95, a lifelong resident of Newton County passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024. He was born to John and Alma Jones Adams on December 20, 1928. Mr. Adams was a graduate of Mansfield High School, class of 1946 and was the farm manager for Guy Jones for many years before going to work with Covington Ford.

Mr. Adams was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved to travel to the American west, so much so that he took ten trips out there during his life. Mr. Adams was a longtime and dedicated member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He has been preceded in death by his parents John and Alma Adams, his first wife and mother of his sons Mrs. Kathryn Whisnante Adams, and his late wife Dianne Adams.

Mr. Adams is survived by his two sons Gary Adams and his wife Peggy Martin, and Rick Adams; step-daughters Melanie Bolt and Donna Owenby; his grandchildren Sarah Daughtery and Ian Adams; his great granddaughter Brooklynn Adams; his sister Peggy Fett; along with a host of other family and friends.

Memorial Service for Mr. Adams will be held at 2 o’clock on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Sorrells officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to either Shiloh Baptist Church, 9595 Hwy. 142, Newborn, GA 30056 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.