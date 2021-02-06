Horace Anthony Wimpey, age 64, of Social Circle, passed away on February 1, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 1956 to the late Blanche Moss Wimpey and the late Richard Wimpey. He is preceded in death by his brothers, the late Eric Wimpey, the late Ricky Wimpey, and the late Randy Wimpey.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Wimpey of Social Circle; sons and daughter-in-law, D.J. and Sherri Wimpey of Bethlehem, Andrew Wimpey of Monroe; brothers, Eddie Wimpey of Oxford, John Wimpey of Lodi, CA, and Paul Wimpey of Oxford.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Harmony Baptist Church. Visitation was from 12:30 to 2:00 pm, and the service began at 2:00 pm with Rev. Paul Wimpey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Covenant House Georgia at PO Box 94456 Atlanta, GA 30377, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

