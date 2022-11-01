Helen Thomas Coggin, age 82, passed away at home on October 28, 2022.

Mrs. Coggin was born February 28, 1940, in Atlanta, GA to the late Lovic and Annie Ruth Thomas. She was a resident of Covington, GA prior to making Windsor her home four years ago.

Mrs. Coggin loved to knit and was an avid bird watcher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Coggin; and a grandson, James Alton Coggin.

Survivors include a daughter, Martie Lanelle Garrett (Richard); two sons, Lee Lapard Coggin and Kirby Philip Coggin (Tonie); ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild on the way; and two brothers, Philip Thomas (Margaret) and Logan Thomas (Eileen).

Services will be held privately in Covington, GA.

