Judge Greeley Ellis, age 90, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. As a Superior Court Judge, he served both Newton and Walton Counties, where he held court for 11 years. He was known as a tough, but fair judge, demanding high standards of all participants. He lived in the U.S. Military Academy motto, “Honor, Duty, Country”, in all he did. As a trial judge, he tried the first RICO (Racketeering) case in the State. The case was against members known as part of the “Dixie Mafia” and lasted over 6 weeks.

Born in Adel, Georgia in 1932, he had fond memories of fishing the streams and hunting with his Adel “buddies”. As a teen he worked in the Adel tobacco barn, computing the number of watermelons to be shipped North. He was Valedictorian of his class and played all three sports. Judge Ellis was a graduate from the West Point Military Academy where he served on the Honor Committee. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany and the U.S. After his military service, he entered Mercer Law School and later transferred to Emory Law School where he graduated in 1959. He practiced law in Atlanta before moving to Covington to start his own practice.

He was a director of Newton Federal Bank for more than 56 years and served as Chairman for 16 years. He was appointed Covington City attorney in the 1960’s and was on the County Board from 1967-1970. He also served as President of the Chamber of Commerce and organized the Industrial Development Authority where he was chairman for 14 years. He was President of the Kiwanis Club in 1965 and a founding member of the Newton County Foundation.

In 1990, he made an unsuccessful bid for Governor on the Republican ticket.

In 2015, he was awarded the Distinguished Graduate Award from the West Point Society of Atlanta.

Judge Ellis had a remarkable memory recall. He could remember history dates and people he had read about. From deed books he could remember Covington families, their acreage, and other details.

Following a serious auto accident in 1975, he spent recuperative time at the Shepherd Spinal Center. He was considered a miracle case as he regained mobility. He served18 years on the Center’s Advisory Board. An old warrior, he battled other health issues until his death.

His leisure time was spent designing and building bridges and a cabin, with help from family and friends, in the North Georgia Mountains where many family weekends and reunions were held. Always, an outdoorsman, he and his sons fished in Canada and Florida, and quail hunted in South Georgia. He and his wife, Temple, enjoyed traveling in Europe and the Caribbean. In retirement, he continued his business interests and took up Duplicate Bridge.

He is survived by his wife Temple Wilson Ellis; sons George Hunter Ellis of Augusta, GA, Andrew Berdan Ellis (Kim Ellis) of Leicester, North Carolina, Paul Wilson Ellis of Flowery Branch; grandchildren Charles Andrew Ellis, Sara Lynne Ellis, Jackson Hunter Ellis, Madison Diane Ellis, Taylor Temple Ellis; sister Jean Wright; and niece Phoebe Adcock.

A private burial ceremony will be held in the Covington City Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Judge Ellis may be made to the Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 or to a local charity.

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.



