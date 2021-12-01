Grace Meredith Martin Edmiston, age 94, went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2021. Friends and family were greeted at a graveside service held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen, Georgia on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jimmy Greer officiating. Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen, Georgia is overseeing the arrangements.



Grace was born on June 28, 1927, in Chamblee, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Walter and Exer Martin, and the widow of Robert (Bob) L. Edmiston. Grace and Bob lived in Chamblee, Georgia and then settled in Bremen, Georgia after his retirement. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Bremen. After Bob’s death, Grace relocated to Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, Georgia where she was residing upon her death.

Grace loved to work in her yard, sew, dance, and sing in the church choir. At Merryvale, Grace enjoyed participating in various activities but especially those involving music. She always let everyone know that she could sing the alto part. She was typically the first, and sometimes the only one up dancing if one of her favorite “oldies” songs was played. She called the side-to-side dance that she always did her “jitterbug”.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Walter and Exer Martin; husband Robert L. Edmiston; sisters Barnice Williamson and Melbarie Greer; and brothers Loyd Martin and Shirly Martin.

Grace is survived by daughter Elisah Shephard of Eugene, Oregon; son Mark Edmiston (Donna) of Oxford, Georgia; grandsons Tyler Edmiston of Chamblee, Georgia and Matthew Edmiston of Alpharetta, Georgia; nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family extends their appreciation to both Merryvale Assisted Living and Abbey Hospice for the care and attention Grace received. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org in Grace’s memory. Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at hightowerfuneralhome.com.