Gloria Jean Fuller

Gloria Jean (Parker) Fuller, of Covington, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born to the late Milton C. and Mamie (Childs) Parker. She lived her entire life in Covington. Gloria was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a pillar of strength to her family, friends and the Stewart Community where she was a member of Stewart Community Church for many years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and her furry babies. Gloria was loved by all, especially by her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin F. Fuller, sons, Terry and Keith “Bue” Fuller, Sr., and her siblings, Virginia, Bernice, Thomas, Marianne, and Melanie. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Vivian Castellana Fuller; sister, Miranda Parker Ancell; grandchildren, Keith Fuller, Jr., Patrick Fuller, and Cameron Fuller; special niece, Juanita Threadgill and “niece” Joanna Jones; furry granddogs, Maggie Mae and Anna Belle; along with many other loving family members. A Private Memorial Service will be held at the Parker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stewart Community Church, 13645 GA-36, Covington, GA 30014 or Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Court, Social Circle, GA 30025. Condolences may be made at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.



