Geraldine “Jerry” McGaffney was born in Marietta, Ohio in 1920. Her adoptive parents were Judge Verner Metcalf and Emma Fisher Metcalf. She attended Marietta College and Ohio University. In 1941 she married William McGaffney and moved to Youngstown, Ohio. During World War II she worked as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Company. In the 1960’s she and her husband moved to Circleville, Ohio where she was employed by the Circleville Herald Newspaper as an office manager. In 1995 she moved to Oxford, Ga where she spent the remainder of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband William, and her daughter Michele. She is survived by her son Tim McGaffney and several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Jerry was greatly loved, will be dearly missed.



Friends may wish to donate in her memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Covington, Georgia. Burial will be private.