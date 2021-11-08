George Edward Powell



Southern Cremations & Funerals



Mr. George Edward Powell, 80, of Covington; beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away in Atlanta on November 4, 2021. Mr. Powell was born in Thomasville, GA to the late Otis Powell Sr. and Annie Rose Nixon Powell. Mr. Powell was a retired District Manager for K-mart Corp. and Owner / Operator of Premier Landscaping. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and canning his amazing peppers. Mr. Powell never met a person he didn't like and everyone that met him, loved him.

Mr. Powell is preceded in death by his father Otis Powell Sr., mother Annie Rose Nixon Powell, brothers Herbert Powell, Larry Powell, John J. Powell, Gus Harold, Fred Powell, sister Edna Elizabeth Powell, & daughter Tammy Jo Struble.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte Powell, daughter Wendy Wiseman (Tom Wiseman), brothers Otis Powell Jr., Donald Powell, sister Pauline Norton, grandsons Ashley E. Martzall, Brandon A. Martin, Kelley C. Struble, step-daughter Cynthia Hinojosa, granddaughters Breanna Dowdell, Hannah Hinojosa, & grandson Edward Hinojosa.

A memorial service will be held for Mr. Powell at Southern Cremations & Funerals in Covington, GA on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.