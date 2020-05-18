Genevieve “Jane” Jones of Covington, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 89. From 1964 – 1969, Mrs. Jones proudly served her country in the United States Air Force as a courageous flight nurse who supervised those caring for wounded veterans in medical evacuation from the Philippines to Vietnam. Mrs. Jones was an avid UGA alumni and Atlanta Braves fan. She enjoyed flowers, especially the ones she received from friends and family, but most of all, she relished in sharing her Japan love story about how she met her late husband, Ralph, in Okinawa, to anyone who would listen. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph T. Jones; grandson, Ryan M. Jones; parents, Edward M., and Genevieve Mostiezer Seitz.

Survivors include her daughters, Teresa Boman, Tracy Harris; sons and daughter-in-law, Ralph Michael Jones, Alan Danny and Cathy Jo Jones; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Jerry Wiediger; sister-in-law, Retha Bone; as well as two nephews, one great-niece and one great-great-nephew.

A Cryptside Service for Mrs. Jones will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, 2:00 P.M., in Lawnwood Memorial Park in the Memory Chapel Mausoleum with Pastor David Armstrong – Reiner officiating. Friends are invited to pay their respect to Mrs. Jones and her family by driving by the mausoleum, Monday, from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Highway 20 SE, Conyers, GA 30013.