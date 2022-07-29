Frances (Hewell) Polson, 101, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away July 11, 2022, at The Masonic Home of Florida. She was born in Henry County, Georgia, on September 21, 1920, and always called herself the “last rose of summer”.



Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert E. Polson, her parents, Dabney and Fanny Bell Hewell, her brothers: William (Bert) and James Dabney (J.D.); her sisters: Lovie, Dovie, Lilliemae, Rosie, and Ruth. Frances is survived by her daughter, Dianne Grehan, (Hugh) and her son, Herb Polson, (Marilyn); four grandchildren: Paul Grehan, Tara Grehan, Amanda Polson and Hilary Sosa; and eight great-grandchildren: Liam and Emma Grehan, Gavin and Gwennan Sosa, Gaston and Maëlle Grehan-Savona, and Julian and Gabriel Cotrino.

Frances grew up during the Great Depression in Porterdale and learned quickly the value of hard work and being frugal with her money. Frances was a 60-plus year member of Northside Baptist Church in St. Petersburg, Florida, and a proud member of the “Golden Heirs” Sunday School Class. Frances worked as a bank teller for many years prior to retiring. Her beautiful smile and great love of her family will be remembered by all she came in contact with.

One of her last wishes was to have this poem included in her obituary:

“I’m Free” by Anne Lindgren Davison:

Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free, I’m following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard him call, I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day to laugh, to love, to walk or pray. Tasks left undone must stay that way, I found that place at the close of the day.

If my parting has left a void then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, Ah yes, these things, I too, will miss.

Be not bothered with times of sorrow I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life’s been full. I savored much. Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch.

Perhaps my time seemed too brief. Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me. God wanted me now. He set me free.

The family will gather on Saturday, August 6 at 2:00 pm and Frances will be interred next to her husband, Herbert, in Lawnwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Covington, Georgia.