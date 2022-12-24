Ernest Nelson Allen, age 84 of Grayson, GA, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. A Funeral Mass was held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church with Rev. Cyriac Mattathilanickal, M.S. presiding. Interment followed at Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington.

Nelson was a graduate of Newton County High School "Class of 56" and maintained a close friendship with all. He was a UGA graduate and staunch Bulldog fan-GO DAWGS! Nelson was employed by numerous financial institutions, most notably Trust Company and The Bank of Covington. He was involved in many organizations, such as the Board of Commissioners, JC's and the Masonic Lodge.

In his younger years he was an avid tennis player. He further enjoyed working with the youth group and teaching Sunday school at First Baptist Church of Covington.

Nelson was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Fran Townley; his first wife, Jakie Hooten Allen and his parents, Ernest and Mildred Allen.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn Siers of Grayson, GA; children, Jan Ozburn (Trent) of Mansfield, GA, Nan Beresford (Rob) of Blairsville, GA, and Kim Siers of Macedonia, OH; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; and numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.