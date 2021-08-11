Eric Harold Ledford of Covington, GA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after fighting a 13-year battle with heart disease.



Eric was born on March 10, 1961, in Copperhill, Tn. He was 60 years old.

Eric is survived by his wife Renee Hood Kitchens, of Covington; stepson Casey Kitchens and daughter-in-law, Leslie Kitchens, of Covington, stepson Cody Kitchens, of Covington; cousins, Pam and Gerald Wilcox of, Turtletown, TN, Tanner and Faith Wilcox, of Turtletown, and Elizabeth Dickson, of Hiwassee, NC; and seven grandchildren, Jillian, Alexis, Addison, MaKenzie, Wyatt, Braylen and Dawson.

Eric was a 1979 graduate from Redan High School in Stone Mountain. Eric worked for Cricket Campers in Decatur for over 30 years as Truck Accessories Salesman.

Eric loved showing his family how much he cared and loved them. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved taking his boats out on the lake and fishing. Eric had a green thumb for growing herbs, tomatoes, and peppers. He was very proud of his classic 1969 Plymouth Barracuda Convertible and enjoyed restoring it. Eric’s love for music included classic country music, John Prine, and most of all Lynyrd Skynyrd and his idol Ronnie Van Zant.

Being born in TN, Eric was a true Tennessee Volunteer Football Fan and looked forward to the college football season every year. Go Vols!

A Memorial Service for Eric was held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Steve Hood officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home one hour prior to his service from 12–1 p.m.

This obituary was crafted with love and affection by Eric’s family.

