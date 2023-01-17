The obituary was lovingly provided by the family of Ms. Treadaway.



Emmy Lougenia Pulliam Treadaway passed away on December 31, 2022, after a long and tenacious battle with breast cancer. Lou, or “Lou Lou” as her grandchildren affectionately called her, was 77 years young.

Raised in Newton County, Lou followed in her father’s footsteps as an educator, graduating from West Georgia College with a degree in education, followed by her Master’s in Education from Jacksonville State University. Lou taught her entire career in the Carroll County School system, with the majority of that (1972-2006) at Central High School in the English department. Her blend of love, courage, tenacity, and authenticity had a lifelong lasting impact on countless numbers of young adults.

Lou dedicated the entirety of her life to serving others, notably her family and her school – in that order. When not teaching or volunteering with extra-curricular activities at Central, she was actively supporting her children with their sports and other interests. And in the later years of her life, her greatest joy was pampering her grandbabies. In the very rare moments that she wasn’t focused on these stated activities, Lou enjoyed gardening, woodworking, furniture building, and feeding her deer. We would be remiss if we didn’t also point out that she had an extra special bond with her son-in-law Clay and her daughter-in-law “Nessie.”

She is survived by her children Lori (Clay) Tippins, Nate (Stephanie)Treadaway, four grandchildren, Jackson and Cooper Treadaway and Henley and Tip Tippins, and two brothers, Ret. Colonel Nathan (Janet) Pulliam and Dr. Michael (Elaine) Pulliam.

She was preceded in death by her parents, HM & Nina Pulliam, and her sister, Janet.

And now we are left with faith, hope, and love …. Unwavering faith that her spirit lives on among us and with our Lord, hope that we will honor her through our treatment of others, and a commitment to love as well as she loved us.

There will be a family graveside service in Covington, followed by a Celebration of Life in Carrollton at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James R Fulford Endowed Chair of Neurology Fund at Tanner Health Systems, 807 South Park Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.

