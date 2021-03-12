Emmie Stewart Carlton Johnson, 91, died peacefully at home the afternoon of Monday, November 30, 2020, one block from her birthplace in Oxford, Georgia. She was the daughter of Professor W. A. ¨Squire¨ Carlton and Annie Lou Bartlett Carlton, Emory and Newton County educators. In retirement Emmie and her husband, the Rev. Thomas H. Johnson, Sr., returned to her home place next to the Oxford College campus where they became known for growing roses, camellias, daylilies and muscadines, as well as activity at Allen Memorial United Methodist.



At Covington High she played varsity basketball, and at church became the North Georgia Annual Conference (Methodist) youth president. An English major, Emmie entered Wesleyan College in Macon at age 15, then earned a Masters in Christian Education at Emory University. As a Methodist youth worker in Macon, she met future husband Thomas, who entered the ministry in the South Georgia Annual Conference.

Emmie and Thomas shared a life-long commitment to Christ and the Christian faith (Methodist style), and . . . a deep love of recreational, but competitive tennis in Macon, at Emory U, Savannah and on until retirement. As a couple they approached ministry as a team; though she did serve as organist, pianist, choir director, and children’s choir director in more then one congregation, they both thought she should work in those capacities only if no one was available in the local congregation. They served in Carrollton, Macon, Bloomingdale/Meldrim, Savannah, Baxley, Valdosta, Statesboro, Perry, Thomasville, at Epworth by the Sea/St Simons, Waycross, and in retirement at Mansfield.

Emmie Stewart Carlton Johnson is survived by her husband Thomas; children Betsy (and John) Strauss, Nancy (and Jeff) Lawalin, & Tom, Jr. (and Mary Carolyn Pindar); grandchildren Evan Lawalin, Emmy Lawalin, Jesse Strauss, Russell Strauss, Melissa Strauss (and Ryan) O´Connor, and Thomas, III (and C´Lee) Johnson; great grandchildren Tegan, Jude, Noah, and Caleb O´Connor; niece Carol Anne Blanchard (and O.C.) Hood, and great niece Katie Reid (and Jeff) Hicks. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Anne Carlton Blanchard, brother-in-law the Rev. Richard E. Blanchard, Sr., nephew Rick Blanchard, Jr, and niece Emily Blanchard-Reid (and David Reid, living).

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Johnson will be held first day of Spring, Saturday, March 20, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at Oxford Historical Cemetery, with Rev. Natalie Faulkner officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the graveside 30 minutes prior to service time, from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 117, Oxford, GA 30054; or, Epworth By the Sea, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.