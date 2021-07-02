Elizabeth Sowell Taylor, of Covington, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2021, at the home of her only child, Frieda Taylor Aiken and husband, Randy Aiken. Elizabeth was 97 years of age and had made her home with Frieda and Randy for the last 12 years. The daughter of the late Isaac Lamar (Ike) Sowell and Martha Belle Duke, Elizabeth was born in Henry County, Georgia, on June 17, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Fred E. Taylor, the love of her life.



She is survived by her brother, Ernest Sowell, of McDonough, Georgia, and sister-in-law, Barbara Sowell, of Mansfield, Georgia. Additionally, Elizabeth is survived by her grandchildren, Kristen and Martin Boyd, of Covington, Charlie Aiken and Amie McElroy, of Garner, North Carolina, and Libby and Brian Lee, of Covington. She was also the very proud great-grandmother of three, including Mallory Boyd, Taylor Boyd, and Abigail Lee. She also had numerous nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth grew up in Henry County, Georgia, and moved to Covington while in high school. She graduated from Covington High School. As a child, she was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia, and she became a member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church after marrying Fred.

She faithfully served Allen Memorial for 79 years in many capacities, and she was a member and officer of the Susie B. Stone Circle. She loved being a member of the Young At Heart, which provided food and entertainment for the local assisted living homes and others in the community. Her special “talent” was to locate and schedule the entertainment for the day. She was also involved in the children’s activities of the church and vacation bible school. Her ambition as a young girl was to become a teacher, and she became the lead teacher of the Allen Memorial United Methodist Church kindergarten, with Cora Branham being the co-teacher. They taught hundreds of kindergarten children in the church until Newton County provided kindergarten in the public schools in the 1970s.

She and her husband, Fred, became Girl Scout leaders when Frieda was in Palmer Stone School, and they enjoyed being a part of the lives of the girls in their troop. They also became assistant leaders when their daughter formed a troop when their granddaughter was six.

Elizabeth will long be remembered for her love of the Lord, her great love for family and friends, for her love for teaching children, for her commitment to her church, and for the beautiful china she so lovingly painted.

The family has requested that the Funeral Service be private with a celebration of Elizabeth’s life to be scheduled later this summer.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.