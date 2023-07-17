Elizabeth Ann Brown McFadden

This obituary was lovingly prepared by her family.

Due to illness, our community sadly lost a well-loved lady. Mrs. Elizabeth Ann McFadden, known to everyone as “Betty Mac,” passed away at her home on July 9, 2023, in Covington, Georgia. Betty was born in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania on November 25, 1937. Betty Mac never met a stranger and was always a great conversationalist. She is well known for her participation in the church choir, handbell choir, and the Service Guild.

Betty and Skip started their life’s adventure in Manheim, Germany and spent the next 35 years working, moving, and living in many places across the county, including Mexico. In 1967, they fell in love with Covington and chose to settle here. Their many friends, neighbors, and loved ones have been a cherished part of their long lives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Ida Mae Brown; her sisters, Ida Mae Middleton and Mary Profitt; and her brother, Walter Albert “Bud” Brown.

Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Raymond I. McFadden, known as “Skip” to most or “Pop” to the youngsters; her daughters, Dr. Sharon Bradley of Gainesville, FL and Mrs. Andrea Myers (James) of Lawrenceville, GA; her sons, Mr. David McFadden (Sandy) of Chesapeake Beach, MD and Mr. Christopher McFadden (Christy) of Asheville, NC; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild. She is also survived by her niece, Elizabeth Morocco (John) of Vero Beach, FL and two nephews, Doug Profitt (Nancy) of Vero Beach, Fl and Gary Middleton (Patty) of Mays Landing, along with numerous other family members and many close friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. McFadden will be at 2 o’clock, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Covington First United Methodist Church with Reverend Mark Burgess and Reverend Royeese Stowe officiating. Interment will follow at Covington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1pm until 2pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers Street, SW, Covington, GA 30014. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.



