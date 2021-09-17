Mrs. Elaine A. Anderson, age 74, of Covington passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. She was born April 21, 1947 at the Porterdale Hospital and grew up in Mansfield. Mrs. Anderson graduated from Newton County High School and worked 17 years as the Assistant Administrator for Covington Square. She enjoyed planting flowers, working with photo albums of her family, and shopping. Mrs. Anderson was a member of St. Andrews C.E.C. She was preceded in death by her parents John Henry and Ruby Doris Boss Autry, and her brother Stanley Autry.



Mrs. Anderson is survived by her husband Douglas Anderson, her son Kerry Wells of Covington, her step daughter and son-in-law Valerie Mitchell and Chris of Social Circle, her step grandchildren Cameron and Ryan. She is also survived by 4 step great grandchildren, her siblings John Autry and Joyce of Athens, Ronnie Autry of Covington, Joey Autry and Jennifer of Covington, Emily Cromer and Greg of Thomaston, and Sally Autry of Covington along with a host of other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 o’clock Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at St. Andrews C.E.C., 375 Old Oxford Road, Covington, GA 30014. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014

As of April 8, 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted the restrictions for large gatherings and other recommendations throughout Georgia. However, we ask you be respectful of the family and others during this time. If you are sick, not feeling well, or have any symptoms of COVID-19, please do not attend the services. If you feel the need to wear a mask, please do so.



