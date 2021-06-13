Edward Needham, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the age of 67. Edward was an adventurer who loved boating and the ocean. An avid reader, he would often talk about the histories he was reading as if he were there when they happened. He also loved to cook and he always had the best pastries and ice cream on hand for dessert.



At times, it might have seemed like Edward was stubborn and argumentative—which is true—but those traits stemmed from something loving. He was stubborn because he was confident in the advice he gave to his loved ones. He was argumentative because he wanted to protect his friends and family from heartache and was often convinced he was the only one who could do that.

Edward might have been a complicated man, but his loved ones know that he was kind, funny, and wildly intelligent. His family knows that he is at peace now exploring the oceans of heaven.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Radley Needham.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Rachael Needham; his son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Danielle Needham; his granddaughter, Dorothy Needham; his mother, Lenora Needham; his sister, Kathy Rhoades; and his brother, Bryan Needham.

A Memorial Service for Edward Needham was held Saturday, June 12, 2021, 2:30 p.m., at Covington United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers St SW, in Covington, and Rev. Dr. Douglas Gilreath and Rev. Jan McCoy officiated. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Homes for Our Troops. Donations can be made online at https://www.hfotusa.org/get-involved/support_our_mission/ways_donate/ or sent to 6 Main St. Tauton, Massachusetts 02780.

This obituary was crafted with love and care by Edward’s family.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home.

