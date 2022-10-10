Dr. Joseph Dearing Budd, DMD of Oxford, GA, and Hinton, WV, died on October 3, 2022, in Charleston, WV, from injuries sustained in a fall.

He was born on November 11, 1941, in Oxford, GA, to Grace Dearing and Robert Morrison Budd, Sr. He was the second of four boys and grew up knowing everyone in his small town. He graduated from Oxford College of Emory University and received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Georgia. He served in the US Air Force working on B-52 bombers, worked as a chemist, then attended the Medical College of Georgia and obtained a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry.

The family then moved to St. Simons Island, GA, where he practiced dentistry. He later joined the US Public Health Service, working as a dentist in a low-income clinic in Pembroke, GA, in New Mexico on the Navajo Reservation, and in federal prisons in Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia. He retired from the US Public Health Service with the rank of Navy Commander.

Joe was loved by everyone who knew him. He was an avid bridge player, and he always had a project to work on, usually a house. Joe played the trombone every chance he got, and he loved nothing more than spending an afternoon watching college football and rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs. Joe took care of his family and friends and could always be counted on to help when you asked, often even before you asked.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cheryl Lacoste Budd; daughter Laurie Budd Brown (Patrick) of Winston-Salem, NC; son David Budd, of Atlanta GA; son Phillip Budd (Lisa Stenslie) of Bismarck, ND; and six grandchildren: Ellis, Anna Grace, and Emma Brown; Vivian Budd; and Isaac and Samuel Trottier. He is also survived by his brothers: Robert Budd, Jr. (Sandra) of Oxford, GA; Michael Budd of Winston-Salem, NC; and Gary Budd (Jane) of Martinsville, VA. He was predeceased by his first wife, Merilyn Miller Budd.

A memorial visitation was held in Hinton, WV, at Pivont Funeral Home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, from 4:00 - 5:00. A memorial service will be held in Oxford, GA, at the Oxford College Chapel on the campus of Oxford College of Emory University on Saturday October 15th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences at www.pivontfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Pivont Funeral Home, Hinton, WV.