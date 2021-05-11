Doris Marie Collinsworth Cotton, aged 90, of Covington, GA died peacefully of natural causes on May 7, 2021.



Doris was born July 19, 1930 in Paxton, FL to Walter and Rebecca Collinsworth. She was married to O’Neal Cotton for 53 years. They have 4 daughters: Becky Bolden (husband Steve Bolden); Cindy Bailey (husband Roy Bailey); Melanie Spikes (husband Tony Spikes); Teresa Hanna (husband Terry Hanna). She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters (Melba Hart and Ruby McKinney), and granddaughter (Rachel Bailey).

Doris worked for the federal government for 25 years, primarily at the VA Medical Centers in Birmingham and Atlanta. She also enjoyed working part-time at Joann Fabrics for 20+ years.

She is survived by her sister Vassie Harrison of Paxton, FL and her brother Frank Collinsworth of Orangevale, CA; her 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren, with one on the way in September.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Cotton was held Monday, May 10, 2021, 4:00 P.M., at Conyers Church of God, 1825 GA-138 NE, in Conyers, under the direction of Caldwell and Cowan Funeral Home in Covington, Georgia.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Cotton will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 1 p.m., at Paxton Assembly of God, 978 County Hwy 147 E, in Paxton, Florida, with interment following in Paxton Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family two hours prior to her service at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Florala, Alabama.

This obituary was carefully crafted with love and affection by Mrs. Cotton’s family.

