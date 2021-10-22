Doris Diane Childers Castleberry, age 70 of Covington, GA, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, in Newton, GA.



Doris was born on October 31, 1950, in Alexander County, to the late Lawson Parks Childers and Evelyn Wilson Powell Childers.

Doris was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Covington, GA.

Doris loved gardening and flowers, she will be remembered for working actively in church ministries, serving food, and working with the clothes closet, if she had something someone needed, she would give it to them. Doris will be remembered mostly for the love she had for her family, visiting, going to breakfast, and sending packages to her grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Maurice Childers and sisters, Martha Oliver, and Barbara Childers Gunnarson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Doris, include her husband, Arthur Church Castleberry, the father of her children, Bob Steele, daughters, Roxane Kennedy (Chris), and Danielle Hartley (Rev. Dr. Rob), grandchildren, Rose Kennedy, Lana Kennedy, Zeb Kennedy, Elijah Hartley, Nora Hartley, and John Hartley, four brothers, Stanley Childers, Reece Childers (Margaret), William Childers (Kathy), and Norris Childers (Nicole), along with a several nieces and nephews.

The body will lie in state on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, at Alexander Funeral Service.

Graveside service will be held later at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Rev. Dr. Rob Hartley will be officiating. Eric Childers will be providing music.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operations Christmas Child and

Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com