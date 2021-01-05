Donald Leach, of Covington, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the age of 77. Mr. Leach was a longtime resident of Newton County, a 1961 graduate of Social Circle High School, and a proud veteran. After graduating high school, he answered the call to serve his country as a corpsman in both the United States Navy and the Marine Corps. Mr. Leach went on to work as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring after a remarkable 30 plus years. Steadfast in his faith, he was a constant presence in the life of his church at Calvary Baptist where he was a deacon and a Sunday School teacher. Things that brought him pleasure were family, fishing, hunting, and golf outings with his sons and brother. He also enjoyed being a “regular” at Mamie’s Kitchen, sharing the latest news while catching up with his close friends. Mr. Leach was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Mary Ruth (Ivey) Leach; and sister, Hazel Womac.

Memories created by Mr. Leach will forever remain with his wife of 54 years, Linda Leach; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Luci Leach of Good Hope, Dexter and Kerri Leach of Oxford; grandchildren, Parker and Leslie Leach, Andrew Leach, Emma Kate Leach, Erickson Leach, Anna Leach; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Sandra Leach of Mansfield; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as additional family, the Crawley’s.

A graveside service honoring Mr. Leach was held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 2 p.m., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Ron Swann officiating. Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 4228 Mill Street NE, Covington, GA 30014.

