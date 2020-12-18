Donald G. Murphy passed into eternal peace on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Covington at the age of 58.



Donald was born in Halifax, Virginia.

Left to cherish Donald’s memory is his wife, Judy L. Murphy of the home, his precious dog, baby, parents, Charles E. and Carolyn Murphy of Virgilina, Virginia; June and Joe Hartley of Apex, North Carolina; son Carl Hadley and fiancé Autumn Stovall; grandchildren Alihanna Hadley and Jayden Seltzer; six brothers: Michael (Susan) Davis, Randy (Teressa) Davis of Virgilina, Virginia; Greg Davis of South Boston, Virginia; Kevin (Debra) Davis of Midlothian, Virginia; Jody Hartley of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Dana Hartley of Apex, North Carolina; uncle Bill and aunt Kathleen Murphy of South Boston, Virginia; nephew Michael E. Murphy of Sharpsburg; special nieces Michelle, Melody, Nicole, and Brittney; his adopted mom, Donna Combs; and many friends.

Donald enjoyed many sports, softball, football, baseball, and was an avid Golfer. He enjoyed spending time at the lake fishing with his Pop. Donald worked in the Movie Production Industry as a Teamster of Local #728 in Atlanta.

Donald was proceeded in death by his brother, Mark Murphy of Covington.

A celebration of Donald’s Life will be held at a later date.