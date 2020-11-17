D.L. “Pete” Knox, Sr., age 86, of Covington, passed away peacefully at his home, November 13, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born and raised in Saginaw, Alabama, he moved to Atlanta where he began his career in the development and construction industry. In 1973, Pete and his wife, Peggy, moved to Covington, where he quickly became an active pillar of the community serving on the Board of Directors for both Snapping Shoals EMC and Newton Medical Center – now Piedmont Newton. In 1984, he proudly became Board Chairman at the hospital. During his unwavering tenure as Chairman, Pete led the hospital through six construction projects resulting in expansion and modernization of services. The development of many clinical services also took place under his leadership. Because of this continuous dedication, the Board of Directors unanimously chose to name the new surgical center – Knox Surgical Center – in his honor. This coincided with the hospital’s 50th anniversary in 2004. While he concluded his career of public service upon his retirement as Board Chairman, in 2017, the advancement of the hospital will forever reflect his dedication to serve the residents of Newton County. Pete was a member of Starrsville United Methodist Church. He relished his time outdoors. Whether hunting or cattle farming, he was most content taking in nature’s beauty on his own farm. A loving husband and father, doting grandfather and community trailblazer, Pete will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Jean (Siniard) Knox; and his parents, Johnnie Lloyd and Lula (Vanderslice) Knox.

Those left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy are his son and daughter-in-law, Dalton, Jr., and Lisa Knox; daughters and sons-in-law, Joanna and Curt Duncan, Melissa and Jason McCarthy; grandchildren, Hunter and Anna Knox, Catherine, Julia and William Duncan, Harrison, Carter and Truman McCarthy; and his sister, Marjorie Lackey.

A Private Graveside Service was held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Starrsville United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Honorable Judge Samuel D. Ozburn and Pastor Scott Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete’s memory to Starrsville United Methodist Church, 2786 Dixie Road, Covington, GA 30014.



