Dewey (Dubbie) Lawson Henry, of Covington, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 84. From May 1957 until May 1963, Mr. Henry proudly served his country as a tank commander in the Army National Guard. As a devoted and faithful man of God, he was an active member at Canaan Baptist Church where he was both a bus driver and a deacon. During his membership at Trinity Baptist, he served as a deacon and lent his talents as choir leader. In more recent years, he was a supportive congregant at Newton Baptist Church in Covington. Mr. Henry was a machinist at C.R. Bard, and as a testimony to his tireless work ethic, did not retire until the age of 73. In his free time, he used his skills as a machinist to build and create various items. He was a friendly soul who enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life. Mr. Henry, a family man through and through, delighted in making memories with his many loved ones, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Henry; parents, Charlie Ruben and Margie (Canup) Henry; sister, Margaret Bagley; and brothers, Johnny, Boyce, Edward, William, Obie, Eugene, Bernard, and Leon Henry.





Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Jerry Melville; son and daughter-in-law, Wade and Stephanie Henry; sisters and brother-in-law, Annie Sue Rowe, Linda and Ralph Roman; grandchildren, Jessica and Kevin Parker, Joshua and Layne Atkinson, Natalie Henry.





A Private Funeral Service for Mr. Henry will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Chris Allen and Pastor Tony Howeth officiating. Friends are invited to visit with his family at the funeral home, Thursday, June 4, from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38405, Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.