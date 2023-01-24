Home-Going Service for Ms. Deidre Browning was Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 813 Cherokee Road, Social Circle, Georgia.

Bishop William Davenport was pastor and eulogist. Assisted by others.

There is something special about God’s children and when he created Deidre S. Browning, he said this is one of a kind.

Deidre Browning was born on May 10, 1960, to the late Gus Starks and Annie Hue Browning.

Deidre was introduced to her Heavenly Father an early age. She was a member of the Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, until her health started to fail, she was an active member of the CMBC Mother Board.

Deidre enjoyed spending time doing her word search puzzles and watching all sports.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Deidre received a call that her time on earth was complete and her reward was waiting.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her brother, Sherman Browning, grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Norris Browning; uncle, Willie Browning; aunts, Catherine Browning, Norrene Tolase, Diphine Henderson and Sharon Baker.

She now leaves a legacy of love and laughter to sisters, Waketha Browning, Mrs. June (Kenneth) Huff and Mrs. Michelle (Jimmy Sr.) Turner; brothers, Mr. Keith M. Browning, Mr. Ricky (Gayle) Lockhart and Mr. Gus (Sharon) Starks Jr; Mother figure in her life, Ms. Helen Starks; uncles, Mr. Norris Browning Jr. and Deacon Willie Joe (Margaret) Baker ; great aunt, Mrs. Sarah Lowe; devoted nephew, Brandon Taylor and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.

Interment was in Bennie Hill Cemetery, Social Circle, GA