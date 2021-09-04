Craig Eugene Redick, age 73, of Oxford, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after a long battle with multiple health issues. Despite his pain, his positive attitude and upbeat spirit were inspiring. He was a man of many talents with a quick wit and a generous nature. He was a gunsmith, former owner of Happy Trails Sporting Goods, and a devoted hunter, fisherman and prospector. He was a published author and a story teller at heart, and never let the detailed truth get in the way of a good story. He met the love of his life in Virginia when he was working and touring with the Atlanta Rhythm Section, and they recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. He also loved his dogs, his friends, baseball, college football, old westerns, and Jesus.



He is survived by his wife, Frances Lund Redick; brother, Dennis Redick; son, Robin (Claire) Redick; grandchildren, Bradon & Hadley; and great-nieces, Mackenzie & Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Covington First United Methodist Church or the Newton County Humane Society.

A Joint Memorial Service will be held on September 11, 2021, Saturday at 3:00 at Covington First United Methodist Church for Mr. Redick and his mother-in-law Connie Lund, who passed away on March 16, 2020. The service will be live streamed on YouTube at Covington First United Methodist Church.