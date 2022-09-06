Mrs. Cornelia “Connie” Dial Day Kitchens, age 87, a lifelong resident of Oxford passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born in Oxford on October 17, 1934 to J. Roy and Sara Cullers Dial who have preceded her in death. She loved the Lord and wanted everyone else to as well. Mrs. Kitchens was the director of the WMU, as well as Vacation Bible School, she taught Sunday School, loved to sing gospel music. She worked at the secretary of the First Baptist Church of Covington for 13 years and was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary at Newton General Hospital for many years. Mrs. Kitchens was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husbands Harold “Boots” Day, and John W. Kitchens; and her son Tim Day.

Mrs. Kitchens is survived by her children Sheila Day Benson (J. Don Williams) of Birmingham, Steve Day (Kim) of Oxford, Tammy Hodges (David) of Covington, and Shona Fincher (Mike) of Covington; she is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren; her sisters Patricia Henderson of Oxford, and Linda Hollingsworth (Lenn) of Oxford; her brother Kenneth Dial (Judy) of Covington; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and close friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kitchens were held at 3 o’clock Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Lenn Hollingsworth, Lt. Col. Shaffer Jones, and Reverend Jeffrey Taylor officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM Sunday prior to the service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.