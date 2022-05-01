Mr. Claude Morgan, age 86, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. Funeral services for Mr. Morgan were held at 3 o’clock Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home. The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at New Covington Cemetery.





