Claude Fred Foster, of Covington, died at the home of his son on December 27, 2021, in Bishop, Ga from natural causes. He was 84.

Mr. Foster was born on October 25, 1937, to Robena Frances Foster and Joseph Claude Foster in Atlanta, Ga. After graduating from Southwest Dekalb High School in 1955, he joined the Air Force and served as a weapons radar control specialist. He married Frances Lynn in 1962. The Fosters resided in Covington, Ga. After the Air Force, Mr. Foster worked in the heating and airfield as an engineer. After retirement, he dedicated his time to family, reading, and keeping up with current events. Mr. Foster was preceded in death by his mother and father, the late Robena and Claude Foster, and his beloved wife, Frances. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jill and Michael Timothy Foster of Bishop, Ga, son Christopher Lynn Foster of Covington, Ga, four granddaughters, Daphne, Sydney, Stella, and Zaetta Foster of Bishop, Ga., and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Mr. Foster was cremated and visitation for family and friends will be held on January 11, 2022, from 6 pm-8 pm at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd, Watkinsville. Mr. Foster will be laid to rest with his wife, Frances, at the Raulerson Family Cemetery in Patterson, Ga on Saturday, January 29, 2022.



