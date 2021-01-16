Cherie Weigel Aynes

Cherie was the daughter of H. Dan Weigel and Edna Hitt Weigel. She was reared in Covington, Georgia. She graduated 1963 from Newton County High School and went on to attend North Georgia College, Dalonegha, Georgia.

She married a fellow student, Bruce Shoemaker of North Georgia College, and had a daughter. They divorced. She later married William “Bill” Aynes, an attorney of Atlanta. She returned to Covington and worked until retirement as a legal secretary to Campbell & Bouchillon, and subsequently the law office of Jerry Bouchillon. She spent her last years near family in Florida, working a part-time job, loving her cats, dismissive of any worries. She was a child at heart.

Cherie loved to play piano, her pets, wedding planning & event coordinating, the beaches of Florida and the mountains of North Georgia, and genealogy. She was extremely talented with florals & design, and generously shared her skills with many others. She acknowledged God in all things of idealistic beauty.

She suffered a brief illness.

She left behind a sister and brother-in-law, a daughter, a grandson and a great-grandson.

A small, family memorial service is to be determined. She will be interred at Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington, Georgia.

Any tributes to her can be gifted to:

The Alzheimer’s Association

P.O. BOX 96011

Washington, D.C. 20090-6011



