Charles Newton Adams, Jr. of Newton County passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the age of 97 surrounded by his family.



Mr. Adams graduated in 1940 from Mansfield High School; he received his Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering from Georgia Tech in 1943, where he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University in 1948. Mr. Adams was a lifelong learner, enjoyed the ocean and boating, and was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and the American Legion.

Born and brought up in Newton County, Mr. Adams was commissioned into the U. S. Navy during World War II and assigned to Ames Aeronautical Laboratory at Moffett Field, California, where he worked on wind tunnels assisting in the design of military aircraft. Later, the family moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where he worked with Werner Von Braun on the early ballistic missiles and finally returned to Sandy Springs, Georgia, to work at Lockheed Aircraft to develop the C-5 cargo carrier. Though he spent hours in the air, Mr. Adams admitted that he did not like flying; watching the flexing of the wings made him nervous!

Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Newton Adams, Sr. and Thelma Lovvorn Adams; his brother, James Lovvorn Adams; his son, Theodore Lovvorn Adams; and his beloved wife of 67 years, Marie O’Connor Adams. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law Richard E. Tiede, Jr. He is survived by his children Nancy Adams Tiede of Social Circle, Georgia; Charles N. Adams III and Jacqueline Yackie Adams of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Mark G. Adams and Elizabeth Tedder Adams of Newnan, Georgia. He has 8 grandchildren: Michael Tiede (Elena), Christopher Tiede (Jeannie), Heather Adams Johnston (Matt), David Adams (Lauren), Charles Adams IV (Danielle), Mark Adams, Jr. (Denise), Jennifer Adams Sandlin (Matt), and Andrew Adams (Jessica) and 20 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and family at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, Covington, from 11am to 12 pm on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. We will meet for the graveside service at Westview Cemetery at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to a favorite charity or to the Alzheimer’s Association and would be greatly appreciated. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.