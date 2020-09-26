Charlene Melba Smith of Eatonton, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 74. Mrs. Smith delighted in cooking, fishing and hosting get-togethers at home where she could spend time with her beloved family. She loved tending to her flowers; and seeing the birds visit the feeders and bird bath brought her immense joy. Mrs. Smith, a devoted wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother, and sister, will certainly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Teddy Moon, Jr., Thomas Charlie Canup; parents, Charlie and Doris Oglesby; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Harold James.

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Ronnie Smith; daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Jesse Cromer, Darlene Smith and Jario Alberto; sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Jeannie Moon, Teddy and Denise Moon, Sinclair and Kristina Smith; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, LuJuan and Tommy Allgood; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim and June Oglesby, Russell and Judy Oglesby, Dewey and Margaret Oglesby; numerous extended family members; as well as her fur babies, Amos and Rusty, whom she loved dearly.

A funeral service for Mrs. Smith was held Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Hulon Knight officiating and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial

