Carolyn Patricia (Polly) Veal Harvey passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 89. Mrs. Harvey attended Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church where she had been a faithful member for 53 years and also served as the church treasurer for 36 years. She was a devoted employee to Dr. Jordan Callaway for 36 years. A lover of music; she was a past member of the Covington-Conyers Choral Guild. Mrs. Harvey attended Porterdale Elementary School and graduated from Newton County High School in the last class that only attended 11 years. She also graduated from a business school in Atlanta. Mrs. Harvey was a dedicated Georgia Bulldog fan and she adored animals. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, cousin and friend.



Mrs. Harvey was preceded in death by her parents, Everett A. and Mellie Rye Veal; a sister she treasured, Betty Veal Taylor, and a beloved niece, Becky Allen.

Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Aubrey W. Harvey of Covington, Georgia; daughter, Holly Lunsford Lanford (Thomas) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Mrs. Harvey will be held at 2 o’clock, Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home with Reverend Chris Flick and Dr. Leslie Holmes officiating. Entombment will follow at the Chapel Mausoleum at Lawnwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 11, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church or The Gideons International.

