Brenda M. Pickrell of Covington, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at the age of 73. Mrs. Pickrell was a member of County Line Baptist Church and taught the Lady’s Bible Study class at Covington Square Apartments for over 10 years. She was strong in her faith and liked studying the word of God. Mrs. Pickrell retired from Southern Bell after a dedicated 20 years. She enjoyed fishing and reading her Bible, and had a fondness for Sweet Rolls, coffee, and ketchup. Mrs. Pickrell was known by her family and friends for being a wonderful caretaker – even taking care of her neighbors when in need. She was always giving no matter what and was everyone’s favorite cheerleader. Mrs. Pickrell loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Pickrell; parents, Chet and Jeanette Martin; and brother, Hugh Martin.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Leigh Pickrell; Jay and Jarma Pickrell; grandchildren, John Rellenger, Jamie Rellenger, Baylee Pickrell, Taylor Pickrell, Molly Pickrell, Collin Pickrell; sister Linda George; brothers and sisters-in-law, Grant and Lynne Martin, Don and Brenda Martin.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Pickrell will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, 1:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. J. Clifton Brown officiating and interment following in Covington City Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family, at the funeral home, Friday, November 27, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

