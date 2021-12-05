Brenda Hepner, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the age of 74. Mrs. Hepner was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, Falcons and the Georgia Bulldogs. She was a hard worker, liked traveling with her husband and collecting cups. Mrs. Hepner was tender, kind and had a thankful heart who loved her children and grandchildren – especially Shelby who she raised as her own. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hepner; parents, William Albert and Myrtle Dell Simpson; sisters, Elise Simpson, Thelma Malloy, Evelyn Mandigo; and brothers, Milton Simpson, Donald Simpson, Robert Simpson, David Simpson, Paul Simpson, Lamar Simpson.



Survivors include her children, Dale Simpson (Dawn), David Allen (Mary), Mona Oliver (Tyrone), Deborah Ramey (James); grandchildren, Ashley Heaker (John), Amber Simpson, Matt Simpson (Jessica), Tyler Johnson, Ryan Allen, Jacob Allen, Dustin Hobgood (Jessica), Joshua Hobgood (Jennifer), Andrew Hill, Michael Ramey, David Ramey; great-grandchildren, Olivia Baker, Tinley Simpson, Samara Hobgood, Joshua Hobgood, Cillian Hobgood, Rowan Hobgood; son-in-law, Shawn Weidman; as well as special nieces, Sharon Shelton (Ron), Donna Pisano (Nicholas), Laura Yeaton (John), and Juanita Mandigo.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Hepner will be held Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Larry Findley officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, two hours prior to the service from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.

