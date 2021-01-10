Brenda Duckett, of Covington, passed away Monday. January 4, 2021, at the age of 72. Living life to its fullest, Ms. Duckett enjoyed many things throughout her life. She was always the life of the party during family get-togethers, enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, listening and singing along to Gospel music, and dancing. Selfless and caring, Ms. Duckett loved her family immensely – so much so that she helped raise her sister, Teena, as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Lee and Nellie Ruth Duckett; sister, Beverly Parkes; brothers, Wayne Duckett, Gary Duckett.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Leann and Chris Wheeler, daughter, Donita Martin; son and daughter-in-law, Richard, Sr., and Sheri Elkins; grandchildren, Tyler Elkins, Richard Elkins, Jr., Jesse Wheeler, Taylor Wheeler, Dwayne Martin, Maygan Martin, Nicole Martin; six great-grandchildren; sister, Teena Stump; as well as her brother, Jerry Duckett.

A Funeral Service for Ms. Duckett was held Friday, January 8, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

