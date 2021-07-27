Bobby Ray Crane, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the age of 78. Mr. Crane took great pride in his work ethic, working for Alcan Cable Company in Decatur, from 1961 – 1982, and retiring from Sweetheart Plastics in Conyers in 2002, and from Newton County Public Schools as a bus driver in 2012. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time sitting on his porch. Mr. Crane was a member of the Golden Fleece Masonic Lodge, The Eastern Star, and was a Scottish Rite Shriner. He enjoyed cooking his signature dish which was butter beans, cornbread, and fried potatoes. Mr. Crane cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered as a hardworking man; providing and caring for his family was of great importance to him. Mr. Crane was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Elaine Crane; baby son, Randall Scott Crane; parents, Alvin M. and Gladys L. Crane; brother A. L. Crane.



Mr. Crane is survived by his daughters, Terri D. Moore (Merlin); Tina Parker, Jackie Dean Cagle; son, Phillip Ray Crane; grandchildren, Corey Parker, Russell Parker, Waylon Parker, Courtney Stuarte, Jesse Stuarte, Glenn Cagle; great-grandchildren, Austin Parker, Hunter Parker, Peyton Parker, Gracie Parker, Charlie Parker, Emma Parker, Breaden Parker, Casey McDonald, Anthony McDonald, Charlotte Whitley, Eleanor Jean Stuarte, Everett Jack Stuarte; sister, Frances Seamore; among numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Kimberly Hamby.

A graveside service for Mr. Crane is Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 11 a.m., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Justin Adams officiating.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.



