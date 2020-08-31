Bobby Daniel Moody, of Covington, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 73. Husband, father, “Poppy”, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, Chief, friend, and more. Bobby lived these roles with a servant’s heart. He loved being in the law enforcement community and served for over 30 years — mostly as Chief of Police, with 20-plus years at the Covington Police Department and 10 years at the Marietta Police Department. During his time of service, Bobby was honored to be recognized by his peers and elected to positions such as President of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He was also honored to serve at the State level as a member of the Board of Public Safety. Bobby loved the men and women that he worked with and always pushed them to be the best they could be. Bobby was more than Chief — he was a husband and a father. His life was an example of what was right. He taught his family the meaning of hard work, sacrifice, commitment, kindness, and most of all … love. Bobby loved his children with all his heart, and he loved his wife, Sue Meadows Moody, with all his being. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles L. and Mary (Morris) Moody.

A lifetime of memories will remain in the hearts of Bobby’s friends and family, especially his wife of 54 years, Sue M. Moody; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Donnie Mitchell; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Tami Moody, all of Covington; grandchildren, Brittany Moody, Cody Moody; brothers and sister-in-law, Johnny and Eva Moody of Suwanee, Dwight L. Moody of Covington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Friends for Bobby will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 P.M., at Klondike Farm, 2588 Klondike Road SW, in Conyers. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 P.M., with Pastor Tony Howeth officiating. The family invites all who attend to wear casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. www.tunnel2towers.org.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. The family requests that you observe these recommendations during the gathering and service for the safety and well-being of all.

www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.