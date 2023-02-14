Bobby Bostwick Reagan passed away February 9, 2023, at the age of 90.



He was born March 19, 1932 to his parents Irene (Bostwick) and Johnie S. Reagan in the their home Bostwick Homeplace in Oxford, Georgia. Both of whom have preceded him in death along with his sister, Johnnie Kathryn Kitchens.

He was an Elder and lifetime member of Gum Creek Presbyterian Church, Oxford, Georgia. He was a 1950 graduate of Newton County High School in Covington, Georgia. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, in Germany, in G-2 Intelligence. He retired from General Motors Lakewood, Atlanta, Georgia, with 35 years of service.

He loved his family with unconditional love and was happiest when he was able to help others. He was a great example as a dad for his sons and always wanted the best for them. He attended all school activities for the grandchildren, softball games, and any other activity in which they participated. For many years, he had a bountiful vegetable garden and enjoyed keeping the yards of his home.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha (Simons) Reagan, his sons Steve Reagan (Wanda), Mark Reagan (Lynda), grandson, Jacob Reagan (Carlynn), granddaughters, Courtney Kerlin (Ben), Stephanie Reagan, Hannah Tanner (Clint), great-grandchildren, Nora and Emery Reagan, Avery Kerlin, and George Simons Tanner, sister, Mrs. Jane Parker, brother-in-law, Julian Kitchens, niece, Lori Clifton (Derek), nephews, Todd Christian (Hannah), Ben and James Clifton.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Reagan was held Saturday, February 11, 2023, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. Friends were invited to visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, February 10, from 5:30-7:30 P.M. Family will accept flowers. Contributions can be made to Gum Creek Presbyterian Church: PO Box 1148 Oxford, GA 30054.

