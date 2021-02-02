Billy Guy Ellis, of Social Circle, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the age of 78. Mr. Ellis was of the Apostolic faith. He was Baptized at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Milstead and was currently attending Restoration Apostolic Church in Winterville. Mr. Ellis was a 1961 graduate of Newton County High School and for many years he was a dedicated Insurance Agent for National Life and American Century. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and gardening, but above all, he loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his father, Guy Ellis; mother, Inez Mealer and husband, Charlie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn Oglesby Ellis; sons and daughter-in-law, Kevin Ellis, Kyle and Jennifer Ellis; grandchildren, Kayla Ellis, Haley Ellis, Brandon Ellis, Brea Ellis; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Doug Cochran; Numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his friend, Mary Jean Ellis.

A funeral service for Mr. Ellis was held Monday, February 1, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with pastor Ed Walden officiating and interment following in Covington Mill Cemetery, in Covington. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.

