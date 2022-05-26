Mrs. Betty Robinson, age 100, of Covington, Georgia passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Funeral Services for Mrs. Robinson with be held at First Presbyterian Church of Covington on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10 o’clock a.m. with Reverend Neeley Rentz Lane officiating. Interment with be a Covington City Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations to the endowment fund at the First Presbyterian Church of Covington in Mrs. Betty Robinson’s name. You can make donations by contacting the church at 770-786-7321 or www.fpccov.org/realm.





